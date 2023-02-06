ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 6 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 11.00 A.M.
ROBIT PLC TO PUBLISH FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 2022 ON 20 FEBRUARY 2023
Robit Plc will publish its financial statements release 2022 on Monday 20 February 2023 at around 11.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after publishing.
Analyst, investor, and press conference
A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Monday 20 February 2023 at 2.00 p.m. The conference will take place in Helsinki at Scandic Simonkenttä (meeting room Mansku), Simonkatu 9, FI-00100 Helsinki. Doors will be open at 1.30 p.m. The conference will be held in English.
The report will be presented by Robit Plc’s Group CEO, Arto Halonen and Group CFO, Ville Peltonen.
The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://events.icareus.com/web/bright/player/embed/event/view?eventId=222920804. Registration is not required.
The webcast will be recorded. The recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after the press conference.
Silent period
The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.
Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in eight countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.