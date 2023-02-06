English Finnish

ROBIT PLC TO PUBLISH FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 2022 ON 20 FEBRUARY 2023

Robit Plc will publish its financial statements release 2022 on Monday 20 February 2023 at around 11.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after publishing.

Analyst, investor, and press conference

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Monday 20 February 2023 at 2.00 p.m. The conference will take place in Helsinki at Scandic Simonkenttä (meeting room Mansku), Simonkatu 9, FI-00100 Helsinki. Doors will be open at 1.30 p.m. The conference will be held in English.

The report will be presented by Robit Plc’s Group CEO, Arto Halonen and Group CFO, Ville Peltonen.

The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://events.icareus.com/web/bright/player/embed/event/view?eventId=222920804 . Registration is not required.

The webcast will be recorded. The recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ after the press conference.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

Arto Halonen

