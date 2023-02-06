Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 30, 2023 to Friday February 3, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)256,809 4,374,065,917
30 January 202367114,348.09249,627,570
31 January 202350014,456.74007,228,370
1 February 2023- - -
2 February 2023- - -
3 February 2023- - -
Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday1,171 16,855,940
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,24214,394.455717,877,914
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)72,334 1,074,044,888
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)259,222 4,408,799,771
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,112,821 19,895,499,377
30 January 20232,37714,604.463634,714,810
31 January 20232,29314,705.318433,719,295
1 February 2023- - -
2 February 2023- - -
3 February 2023- - -
Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday4,670 68,434,105
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,74314,653.988354,849,878
Bought from the Foundation*1,17914,653.992817,277,058
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)288,437 4,372,102,401
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,122,413 20,036,060,418

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 227,390 A shares and 989,905 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.51% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5