A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 30, 2023 to Friday February 3, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|256,809
|4,374,065,917
|30 January 2023
|671
|14,348.0924
|9,627,570
|31 January 2023
|500
|14,456.7400
|7,228,370
|1 February 2023
|-
|-
|-
|2 February 2023
|-
|-
|-
|3 February 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday
|1,171
|16,855,940
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,242
|14,394.4557
|17,877,914
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|72,334
|1,074,044,888
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|259,222
|4,408,799,771
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,112,821
|19,895,499,377
|30 January 2023
|2,377
|14,604.4636
|34,714,810
|31 January 2023
|2,293
|14,705.3184
|33,719,295
|1 February 2023
|-
|-
|-
|2 February 2023
|-
|-
|-
|3 February 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday
|4,670
|68,434,105
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,743
|14,653.9883
|54,849,878
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,179
|14,653.9928
|17,277,058
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|288,437
|4,372,102,401
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,122,413
|20,036,060,418
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 227,390 A shares and 989,905 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.51% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 6 February 2023
