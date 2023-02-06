English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 30, 2023 to Friday February 3, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 256,809 4,374,065,917 30 January 2023 671 14,348.0924 9,627,570 31 January 2023 500 14,456.7400 7,228,370 1 February 2023 - - - 2 February 2023 - - - 3 February 2023 - - - Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday 1,171 16,855,940 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,242 14,394.4557 17,877,914 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,334 1,074,044,888 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 259,222 4,408,799,771 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,112,821 19,895,499,377 30 January 2023 2,377 14,604.4636 34,714,810 31 January 2023 2,293 14,705.3184 33,719,295 1 February 2023 - - - 2 February 2023 - - - 3 February 2023 - - - Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday 4,670 68,434,105 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,743 14,653.9883 54,849,878 Bought from the Foundation* 1,179 14,653.9928 17,277,058 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 288,437 4,372,102,401 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,122,413 20,036,060,418

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 227,390 A shares and 989,905 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.51% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 February 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

