Dominican Republic Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Dominican Republic Starts Weighing its Options for Rolling Out 5G

Dominican Republic starts weighing its options for rolling out 5G

The Dominican Republic's telecom regulator has Indotel set out the schedule for awarding spectrum in the 700MHz and 3.5GHz bands for 5G use.

The 5G auction process is expected to be completed in September 2021, and if everything goes to plan the award of licences will occur as early as November 2021. This would make the Dominican Republic the second Latin American country ready to deploy 5G network technology.

Any company, domestic and international, is able to participate in the auction, provided they meet the country's legal, financial, and technical requirements. The government has also affirmed that Huawei will not be excluded from the tender process.

Key Topics Covered:



Key statistics



Regional Caribbean Market Comparison

Caribbean Telecom Maturity Index

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Country overview



Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Sector growth

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile broadband

Mobile data

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Major broadband operators

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Fixed network operators

Codetel (Claro Dominicana)

Altice Dominica

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Wholesale

Appendix Historic data



Glossary of abbreviations



