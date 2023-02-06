Dominican Republic Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Dominican Republic Starts Weighing its Options for Rolling Out 5G

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dominican Republic - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.
Dominican Republic starts weighing its options for rolling out 5G
The Dominican Republic's telecom regulator has Indotel set out the schedule for awarding spectrum in the 700MHz and 3.5GHz bands for 5G use.
The 5G auction process is expected to be completed in September 2021, and if everything goes to plan the award of licences will occur as early as November 2021. This would make the Dominican Republic the second Latin American country ready to deploy 5G network technology.
Any company, domestic and international, is able to participate in the auction, provided they meet the country's legal, financial, and technical requirements. The government has also affirmed that Huawei will not be excluded from the tender process.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Caribbean Market Comparison
- Caribbean Telecom Maturity Index
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
- Sector growth
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile data
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Major broadband operators
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Fixed network operators
- Codetel (Claro Dominicana)
- Altice Dominica
Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Wholesale
Appendix Historic data
Glossary of abbreviations
