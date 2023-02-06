Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Karlsson)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
February 6, 2023, 12.00 EET
Managers' Transactions
---
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Siv Ann-Christin Karlsson
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anders Å Karlsson
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25111/4/4
---
Transaction date: 2023-02-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 150 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volyymi: 300 Volume weighted average price: 38.8 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505