Italy Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Italy's MNOs Progress with Switching Off 3G Networks / Spectrum Auctions Raised €6.55 Billion

This report analyses the key aspects of the Italian telecom market, providing the latest data and statistics on the fixed network services sector.

Italy's MNOs progress with switching off 3G networks

It also reviews the key regulatory issues including number portability and local loop unbundling. In addition, the report assesses the fixed and fixed wireless broadband sectors, including the burgeoning fibre market.

The report also analyses the mobile voice and data markets, including statistics, key regulatory issues and an assessment of deployed technologies and operator strategies in the face of competitive pressures and new opportunities.

Italy's large telecom market has one of the most progressive fibre sectors in Europe, with regulatory measures encouraging network sharing. The incumbent telco continues to invest in fibre, despite its recent financial difficulties, while the Open Fiber wholesale provider now has a number of retail contracts which have greatly broadened competition in the sector.

Plans to merge Open Fiber with TIM's fixed infrastructure are ongoing. Regulatory measures have also been introduced to facilitate access to NGNs, and a number of deals have been brokered which enable the main telcos to provide bundled services to large numbers of the population.

Italy's vibrant mobile market has one of the highest penetration rates in Europe, though the number of subscribers has fallen in recent years as customers respond to attractive off-net pricing which has reduced the financial benefit of having SIM cards from different providers.

The market underwent considerable changes following the merger of Wind and 3 Italia (becoming Wind Tre), which resulted in a new entrant in the form of Iliad. In mid-2019 Fastweb was recognised as an MNO in its own right, having been an MVNO for some 11 years. The company has secured spectrum in the 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands and has a ten-year deal with Wind Tre providing it with national roaming as well as a partner with which to develop a 5G network.

Network operators were among the first in Europe to trial services based on 5G. Recent spectrum auctions raised €6.55 billion, a cost which has encouraged operators to look at cost-saving options including network build cooperation and the sale of base station portfolios. The high cost also encouraged the regulator in early 2021 to consider extending the licenses by an additional six years.

Key developments:

Vodafone Italy and Fastweb sue TIM for 1.1 billion for abusing its position in the fixed broadband sector;

Vodafone switches off its 3G network;

TIM to switch off its GSM services by 2029;

Government urges progress on TIM and Open Fiber network merger talks;

TIM extends 5G and showcases data rates of 4Gb/s;

Fastweb and Wind Tre sign 5G network-sharing deal;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2021, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Fastweb

BT Italia

Tiscali

Wind Tre (3 Italia / Wind Telecom)

Vodafone Italia

Metroweb

Key Topics Covered:



Key statistics



Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview



Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile market developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Introduction

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Wind Tre

BT Italia

Tiscali

Fastweb

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International

Infrastructure developments

Smart infrastructure

Appendix Historic data



