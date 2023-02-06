Malta Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022: Malta Preps for Subsea Cable Connection to France

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malta - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Malta preps for subsea cable connection to France

Malta's small telecom sector is among the most advanced in Europe. This has been helped by the topography, which has made it relatively easy for operators to expand the reach of their fibre infrastructure. With high mobile and broadband penetration rates, the government and regulator have effective strategies in place to capitalise on these infrastructure developments to ensure that the population has among the fastest data rates in Europe, and so is well positioned to take advantage of emerging e-commerce opportunities.

The sector has also been stimulated by regulatory measures designed to reduce consumer prices. Melita having been sold to EQT in late 2019 and Vodafone Malta having been sold to Monaco Telecom, and rebranded as Epic. The incumbent telco GO is investing in a subsea cable to connect the islands to France and Egypt. Expected to be ready for service in 2022, the cable will further enhance Malta's internet bandwidth and lead to reduced prices for end-users.

There has also been some encouragement to increase market competition. This led to the VULA agreement between GO and Epic Malta, by which Epic was able to enter the fixed broadband market using GO's fibre infrastructure. In April 2021 Epic began offering FttP services directly, over its own fibre network

Melita provides a national gigabit service via its fibre and DOCSIS3.1 networks, while GO's extensive FttP network covered about 150,000 premises by early 2021. The company is investing 100 million to develop LTE and fibre through to 2023.

Key developments:

Vodafone Malta rebrands as Epic Malta, begins rolling out its own FttP infrastructure, contracts Ericsson as sole 5G vendor;

Monaco Telecom sells its tower portfolio in Malta to Phoenix Tower International (PTI);

Melita launches 5G-ready network, completes project to deliver fibre networks to public schools, provides a 1Gb/s broadband service nationally;

GO commits to 100 million five-year investment in fibre infrastructure, invests 24 million in submarine cable system linking to Marseille and Egypt;

Regulator assesses interest in 3.5Gz spectrum for 5G services;

Government supporting a national FttP network;

Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to December 2021, telcos' operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Epic Malta (Vodafone Malta)

GO

Melita

SIS

Ozone

Redtouch Fone

PING

Monaco Telecom

Divitel

Key Topics Covered:





Key statistics



Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview



Telecommunications market



Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Other infrastructure developments

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

MVNOs

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

GO

Melita

EPIC

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

VoIP

Wholesale

Data centres



Appendix Historic data



Glossary of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arz9ce

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.