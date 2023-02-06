Spain Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022: Spain Completes its 5G Spectrum Auction After an 18-month Holdup

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spain completes its 5G spectrum auction after an 18-month holdup
Following a lengthy Covid-19 pandemic-induced delay, Spain's regulator proceeded with its 700MHz spectrum auction in July 2021.
All three mobile operators able to submit bids were successful, with Masmovil electing to withdraw as it was otherwise occupied with its takeover of the Basque fixed network operator and MVNO Euskaltel.
Movistar paid slightly less than Vodafone and Orange, but it is subject to faster rollout conditions than the other two.
The 5G-capable spectrum was being used for digital broadcasting, but was released for 5G use in March 2020 when broadcasters switched to a lower spectrum band.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Telecommunications market
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Operator market shares
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Government initiatives
- Spain Digital 2025
- Regional government initiatives
- Regulatory changes
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Fixed network operators
- Telefonica
- Orange Spain
- Vodafone Spain
- Masmovil
Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- Next Generation Networks (NGN)
- International infrastructure
- Smart Infrastructure
Appendix Historic data
- Mobile
- Broadband
- Fixed
- Companies
