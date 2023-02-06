Uruguay Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 - Uruguay Gets Closer to Mobile Number Portability

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uruguay - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Uruguay gets closer to mobile number portability

Uruguay's mobile market is among the more advanced in the region, with the mobile penetration rate being the second highest after Chile. There is effective competition in the market, and although Antel retains a commanding lead in terms of the share of subscribers this has fallen steadily since 2016. The chief beneficiary of this decline has been Claro, while Movistar has held steady.

Claro in early 2019 appealed to the government to introduce mobile number portability, noting that Uruguay was one of the few markets in the region without the facility. Since then, the regulator and government have endeavoured to implement MNP as a way to encourage competition and improve quality of service for subscribers.

Law 19,889/2020, enacted in July 2020, stipulated that access to MNP was a right for mobile telephony customers. The facility is usually undertaken by a third-party company, and the government recently selected a consortium comprised of Cleartech and Cietel to administer the database through to 2026.

More recently, the MNOs signed contracts with Cleartech and Cietel in preparation for making use of MNP. The benefits to subscribers should begin to be felt soon into 2022, as the operators compete to retain their subscribers.

Key Topics Covered:



Key statistics



Regional Latin America Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview



Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Digital economy

Internet of Things (IoT)

Electronic payments

Fixed network operators

Antel

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Infrastructure developments

Wholesale

Appendix Historic data



