Uruguay Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 - Uruguay Gets Closer to Mobile Number Portability

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uruguay - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Uruguay gets closer to mobile number portability

Uruguay's mobile market is among the more advanced in the region, with the mobile penetration rate being the second highest after Chile. There is effective competition in the market, and although Antel retains a commanding lead in terms of the share of subscribers this has fallen steadily since 2016. The chief beneficiary of this decline has been Claro, while Movistar has held steady.

Claro in early 2019 appealed to the government to introduce mobile number portability, noting that Uruguay was one of the few markets in the region without the facility. Since then, the regulator and government have endeavoured to implement MNP as a way to encourage competition and improve quality of service for subscribers.

Law 19,889/2020, enacted in July 2020, stipulated that access to MNP was a right for mobile telephony customers. The facility is usually undertaken by a third-party company, and the government recently selected a consortium comprised of Cleartech and Cietel to administer the database through to 2026.

More recently, the MNOs signed contracts with Cleartech and Cietel in preparation for making use of MNP. The benefits to subscribers should begin to be felt soon into 2022, as the operators compete to retain their subscribers.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Latin America Market Comparison

  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI versus GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

  • Historical overview
  • Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Market analysis
  • Mobile statistics
  • Mobile data
  • Mobile broadband
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Major mobile operators

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics

Digital economy

  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Electronic payments

Fixed network operators

  • Antel

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • Overview of the national telecom network
  • International infrastructure
  • Infrastructure developments
  • Wholesale

Appendix Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbxgs9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 
                    

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Mobile Voice
                            
                            
                                Probability and statistics
                            
                            
                                Statistics
                            
                            
                                Telecommunications
                            
                            
                                Telecommunications Service 
                            
                            
                                Telecoms
                            
                            
                                Telephony
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data