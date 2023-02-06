Denmark Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Denmark Connected to Norway Via a New Cable System

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Denmark connected to Norway via a new cable system

Denmark has one of the highest broadband penetration rates globally, with a near universal availability of superfast connections. Extensive cable and DSL infrastructure has been supported by a progressive regulatory regime which has encouraged operator access to both copper and fibre networks.

Fibre networks have a fast-growing footprint, while a number of community and metropolitan schemes have supplemented TDC's own commitments to build out fibre nationally. A number of wholesale fibre schemes have also added to the wider availability of fibre broadband.

The reach of LTE infrastructure is comprehensive, while the MNOs by mid-2022 also provided near universal population coverage with 5G. Services based on 5G were initially launched using trial 3.5GHz licences.

The multi-spectrum auction held in April 2021 has enabled them to improve the resilience and capacity of 5G. At the same time, all MNOs are engaged in closing down their 3G networks and refarming spectrum for LTE and 5G use.

Havsil cable connecting Denmark to Norway is completed;

Telenor Denmark planning to upgrade an additional 1,400 base stations for its 5G SA network by end-2022;

Denmarks MNOs closing down 3G services;

Nokia Networks given five-year managed services contract for TT-Netvarket;

TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint;

AquaComms upgrades the Havfrue submarine cable;

TDC

Telia Denmark

Telenor

MIT Tele (DLG Tele)

3 Denmark

Lycamobile

Tele2

Cibicom

Net 1 Denmark

