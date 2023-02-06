Denmark Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Denmark Connected to Norway Via a New Cable System

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report introduces the key aspects of the Danish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector as well as profiles of the major operators.
It also analyses market statistics and assesses the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. In addition, the market reviews the fixed broadband and mobile markets, including a range of subscriber forecasts.
Denmark connected to Norway via a new cable system
Denmark has one of the highest broadband penetration rates globally, with a near universal availability of superfast connections. Extensive cable and DSL infrastructure has been supported by a progressive regulatory regime which has encouraged operator access to both copper and fibre networks.
Fibre networks have a fast-growing footprint, while a number of community and metropolitan schemes have supplemented TDC's own commitments to build out fibre nationally. A number of wholesale fibre schemes have also added to the wider availability of fibre broadband.
The reach of LTE infrastructure is comprehensive, while the MNOs by mid-2022 also provided near universal population coverage with 5G. Services based on 5G were initially launched using trial 3.5GHz licences.
The multi-spectrum auction held in April 2021 has enabled them to improve the resilience and capacity of 5G. At the same time, all MNOs are engaged in closing down their 3G networks and refarming spectrum for LTE and 5G use.
Key developments
- Havsil cable connecting Denmark to Norway is completed;
- Telenor Denmark planning to upgrade an additional 1,400 base stations for its 5G SA network by end-2022;
- Denmarks MNOs closing down 3G services;
- Nokia Networks given five-year managed services contract for TT-Netvarket;
- TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint;
- AquaComms upgrades the Havfrue submarine cable;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data update to December 2020, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report
- TDC
- Telia Denmark
- Telenor
- MIT Tele (DLG Tele)
- 3 Denmark
- Lycamobile
- Tele2
- Cibicom
- Net 1 Denmark
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Government support
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- TDC
- Telenor Denmark
- Telia Denmark
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- VoIP
- Next Generation Access (NGA)
- Alternative networks
- International infrastructure
Smart infrastructure
- Smart cities
Appendix Historic data
Glossary of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5zjuc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.