Global Antibody-mediation Rejection Prevention Market to rise at a Staggering 16% CAGR until 2033; mAbs to be Frequently Deployed Treatment Approach: Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody-mediated rejection prevention market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 89 million in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%, as per a recently published FMI report. Over the last decade, the complement system has emerged as an important constituent of the AMR market.



Technological innovations, such as genomic research and donor-specific antibody identification and definition assays, have provided crucial information into the pathophysiology and treatment of severe antibody-mediated rejection. As a result, this aspect largely contributed to the antibody-mediated rejection prevention industry. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest CAGR owing to the rising number of clinical trial research pertaining to several drugs and the region's expanding geriatric population.

The citizenry with end-stage renal impairment is getting older. As in almost half of all new patient populations exceed the age of 65, and one-third are over the age of 70. As a consequence, late kidney transplant failure is pervasive in older people, which is anticipated to propel the antibody-mediated rejection prevention market over the coming years. According to a Pew Research Center report, the aged population in the United States will augment to 81 million by 2050, up from 37 million in 2005. As a result, this factor is expected to contribute to market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The immunomodulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

From 2018 to 2022, sales increased significantly at a CAGR of 14%.

The global monoclonal antibodies segment was worth US$ 186 million in 2021

The global monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2023 and 2033.

The global market for antibody-mediated rejection prevention is expected to be worth US$ 528.31 million.



“The population of people with end-stage kidney disease is getting older. Nearly half of all new patient populations are over 65, with one-third being over 70. As a result, late kidney transplant failure is common among the elderly, which is expected to drive the antibody-mediated rejection prevention market,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Market Players

CSL Behring

Hansa Biopharma

Sanofi

Talaris Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Biogen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers & Squibb Company

Some of the latest developments are below:

Horizon Therapeutics plc disclosed in February 2021 that it will purchase Viela Bio, Inc. to substantially expand its product portfolio and flourish its rare disease medical portfolio.

The trial's Independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended that the evaluation of Jardiance® (empagliflozin) in grownups with chronic kidney disease (CKD) be halted early. Following an official interim analysis that fulfilled predeﬁned criteria for favorable efficacy, the Medical Research Council (MRC) Population Health Research Unit reported in March 2022.

Key Segments Profiled in the Antibody-mediated Rejection Prevention Market Survey

By Treatment:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cysteine Protease Inhibitors

Immunomodulators

Plasmapheresis

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

