Croatia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Croatia Prepares to Deliver Widespread 5G Services

Croatia prepares to deliver widespread 5G services



Croatia prepares to deliver widespread 5G services

In recent years Croatia's small telecom market has undergone several changes in the make-up of its main telcos.

The largest players in the sector remain Hrvatski Telekom, United Group, and A1 Croatia. United Group in July 2021 acquired Optima Telekom, the second largest provider after Hrvatski Telekom.

There will be significant developments in the mobile market later in 2021 after the regulator issues licences for 5G services following a multi-spectrum auction.

The deployment of 5G is considered crucial to meeting the government's broadband targets, which are themselves aligned to the European Commission's Digital Europe 2025 ambitions.

Key Topics Covered:



Key statistics



Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview



Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

Introduction

E-government

E-education

E-health

Fixed network operators

Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

A1 Croatia

Optima Telekom

Metronet

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Cloud computing

Wholesale

Smart Infrastructure

Data centres

Appendix Historic data



