Croatia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Croatia Prepares to Deliver Widespread 5G Services

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Croatia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Croatia prepares to deliver widespread 5G services
In recent years Croatia's small telecom market has undergone several changes in the make-up of its main telcos.
The largest players in the sector remain Hrvatski Telekom, United Group, and A1 Croatia. United Group in July 2021 acquired Optima Telekom, the second largest provider after Hrvatski Telekom.
There will be significant developments in the mobile market later in 2021 after the regulator issues licences for 5G services following a multi-spectrum auction.
The deployment of 5G is considered crucial to meeting the government's broadband targets, which are themselves aligned to the European Commission's Digital Europe 2025 ambitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Digital economy
- Introduction
- E-government
- E-education
- E-health
Fixed network operators
- Hrvatski Telekom (HT)
- A1 Croatia
- Optima Telekom
- Metronet
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Cloud computing
- Wholesale
- Smart Infrastructure
- Data centres
Appendix Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrbxqj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.