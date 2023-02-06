Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from January 30 to February 3, 2023

| Source: Elis Elis

Puteaux cedex, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from January 30 to February 3, 2023

Saint-Cloud, February 6, 2023

Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 19, 2022.

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)*Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY49201/02/2023FR00124351212,26116,19XPAR
* Rounded to two decimal places

 		 Total2,26116.19 

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on February 1, 2023 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the performance shares award plan.

Detailed presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer codeName of intermediaryIntermediary Code Transaction date/time (CET)ISIN CodePriceCurrencyVolumePlatformTransaction reference numberPurpose of the buyback
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 10:18:34FR001243512116,28EUR118XPAR00334445017EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 10:19:31FR001243512116,27EUR244XPAR00334445309EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 10:23:53FR001243512116,25EUR299XPAR00334446597EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 10:33:13FR001243512116,25EUR248XPAR00334448843EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 10:38:40FR001243512116,22EUR301XPAR00334450057EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 11:12:41FR001243512116,13EUR250XPAR00334457901EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 11:14:03FR001243512116,12EUR7XPAR00334458258EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 11:14:06FR001243512116,12EUR147XPAR00334458262EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 11:14:07FR001243512116,12EUR113XPAR00334458285EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 11:14:43FR001243512116,12EUR69XPAR00334458374EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 11:14:43FR001243512116,12EUR65XPAR00334458375EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 11:14:48FR001243512116,10EUR200XPAR00334458384EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
ELIS SA969500UK71LCE8MAY492BNP PARIBAS EXANE969500UP76J52A9OXU2701/02/2023 11:17:29FR001243512116,08EUR200XPAR00334458962EXPA1Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

20230206 - Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from January 30 to February 3, 2023