Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from January 30 to February 3, 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from January 30 to February 3, 2023

Saint-Cloud, February 6, 2023

Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 19, 2022.

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)* Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 01/02/2023 FR0012435121 2,261 16,19 XPAR * Rounded to two decimal places



Total 2,261 16.19

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on February 1, 2023 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the performance shares award plan.

Detailed presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code Name of intermediary Intermediary Code Transaction date/time (CET) ISIN Code Price Currency Volume Platform Transaction reference number Purpose of the buyback ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 10:18:34 FR0012435121 16,28 EUR 118 XPAR 00334445017EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 10:19:31 FR0012435121 16,27 EUR 244 XPAR 00334445309EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 10:23:53 FR0012435121 16,25 EUR 299 XPAR 00334446597EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 10:33:13 FR0012435121 16,25 EUR 248 XPAR 00334448843EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 10:38:40 FR0012435121 16,22 EUR 301 XPAR 00334450057EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 11:12:41 FR0012435121 16,13 EUR 250 XPAR 00334457901EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 11:14:03 FR0012435121 16,12 EUR 7 XPAR 00334458258EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 11:14:06 FR0012435121 16,12 EUR 147 XPAR 00334458262EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 11:14:07 FR0012435121 16,12 EUR 113 XPAR 00334458285EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 11:14:43 FR0012435121 16,12 EUR 69 XPAR 00334458374EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 11:14:43 FR0012435121 16,12 EUR 65 XPAR 00334458375EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 11:14:48 FR0012435121 16,10 EUR 200 XPAR 00334458384EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 BNP PARIBAS EXANE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 01/02/2023 11:17:29 FR0012435121 16,08 EUR 200 XPAR 00334458962EXPA1 Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

