Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from January 30 to February 3, 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from January 30 to February 3, 2023
Saint-Cloud, February 6, 2023
Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 19, 2022.
Aggregated presentation:
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)*
|Platform (MIC Code)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|01/02/2023
|FR0012435121
|2,261
|16,19
|XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
|Total
|2,261
|16.19
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on February 1, 2023 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the performance shares award plan.
Detailed presentation:
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
|Name of intermediary
|Intermediary Code
|Transaction date/time (CET)
|ISIN Code
|Price
|Currency
|Volume
|Platform
|Transaction reference number
|Purpose of the buyback
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 10:18:34
|FR0012435121
|16,28
|EUR
|118
|XPAR
|00334445017EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 10:19:31
|FR0012435121
|16,27
|EUR
|244
|XPAR
|00334445309EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 10:23:53
|FR0012435121
|16,25
|EUR
|299
|XPAR
|00334446597EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 10:33:13
|FR0012435121
|16,25
|EUR
|248
|XPAR
|00334448843EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 10:38:40
|FR0012435121
|16,22
|EUR
|301
|XPAR
|00334450057EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 11:12:41
|FR0012435121
|16,13
|EUR
|250
|XPAR
|00334457901EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 11:14:03
|FR0012435121
|16,12
|EUR
|7
|XPAR
|00334458258EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 11:14:06
|FR0012435121
|16,12
|EUR
|147
|XPAR
|00334458262EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 11:14:07
|FR0012435121
|16,12
|EUR
|113
|XPAR
|00334458285EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 11:14:43
|FR0012435121
|16,12
|EUR
|69
|XPAR
|00334458374EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 11:14:43
|FR0012435121
|16,12
|EUR
|65
|XPAR
|00334458375EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 11:14:48
|FR0012435121
|16,10
|EUR
|200
|XPAR
|00334458384EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|BNP PARIBAS EXANE
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|01/02/2023 11:17:29
|FR0012435121
|16,08
|EUR
|200
|XPAR
|00334458962EXPA1
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
Contact
Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment