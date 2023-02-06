The Global Insurance Software Market is forecast to grow by $6453.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insurance Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539078/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries, uncertain catastrophic events leading to increased need for insurance, and increasing adoption of insurance in developing countries.



The insurance software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Type

• Life insurance

• Accident and health insurance

• Property and casualty insurance

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of wearables into customer engagement metrics for life insurance software market as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance software market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth of cyber insurance software market and investors collaborating with insurtech firms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Acturis Group, Applied Systems Inc., Aptitude Software Group Plc, Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Ebix Inc., Enlyte, Guidewire Software Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenesis Software, Microsoft Corp., Nest Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Rocket Software Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Solartis LLC. Also, the insurance software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

