The Global Polybutylene Terephthalate Market is forecast to grow by $659.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polybutylene Terephthalate Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259413/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polybutylene terephthalate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for polybutylene terephthalate in automotive industry, increasing demand for polybutylene terephthalate in electronics industry, and growing use of polybutylene terephthalate in medical applications.



The polybutylene terephthalate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Electrical and electronics

• Automotive

• Household appliances

• Extrusion products



By Type

• Industrial grade

• Commercial grade



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing capacity expansion by market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the polybutylene terephthalate market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product launches and increasing demand for biodegradable polybutylene terephthalate will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polybutylene terephthalate market covers the following areas:

• Polybutylene terephthalate market sizing

• Polybutylene terephthalate market forecast

• Polybutylene terephthalate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polybutylene terephthalate market vendors that include BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kingfa SCI. and TECH. Co. Ltd., Kolon Plastics Inc., Lanxess AG, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, RTP Co., S.S.B. POLYMERS and S.S.B. ENTERPRISES, Samyang Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. Also, the polybutylene terephthalate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259413/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________