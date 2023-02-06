Festi: Publication of Q4 and 12M 2022 results 8 February 2023

Icelandic English

Festi will publish the Q4 and 12M 2022 results on Wednedsday 8 February 2023 after closing of markets.

Investor webcast in Icelandic on 9 February at 8:30 GMT



Festi will be hosting a webcast on Thursday 9 February at 8:30 GMT where CFO Magnús Kr. Ingason and will present the results. The webcast will take place in Icelandic and will be streamed live.

To register for the meeting: https://vimeo.com/webinars/events/01df3ef7-1a92-444a-b812-e9138603c7ac



Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting through a message board, located below the video feed. Answers will be provided by the end of the webcast.

The presenation material will be available on line after the meeting on the company‘s website: https://www.festi.is/en/r/reports-and-presentations