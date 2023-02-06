InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Getchell Gold and its Filing of a Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for its Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getchell Gold, (CSE:GTCH) (OTCQB:GGLDF), a gold and copper exploration company focussed in Nevada, filed a Mineral Resource Estimate technical report for its Fondaway Canyon project. The company reported an Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 grams per tonne gold for 550,800 ounces of gold, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 grams per tonne gold for an additional 1,509,100 ounces of gold.



Fondaway Canyon, the company’s most advanced project and a past gold producer, is located in Churchill County, Nevada. The company’s other Nevada properties include the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer, the Dixie Comstock project, a past gold producer with a historic resource, and Hot Springs Peak, an earlier stage exploration project.

The Fondaway Canyon Mineral Resources Estimate is based on 518 reverse circulation and diamond drill holes totaling 52,395 metres spanning over forty years to the present along a 3.5 kilometre East-West gold trend. Based on a conceptualized potential open pit and underground mining, it significantly expands the historical mineral resource published by a previous operator in 2017. The company reported an Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 grams per tonne gold for 550,800 ounces of gold, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 grams per tonne gold for an additional 1,509,100 ounces of gold.

Nine holes drilled in 2022, FCG22-20 through 28, totaling 3,473 metres were completed subsequent to the cut-off for inclusion into the Mineral Resource Estimate. The assay results from these holes will be incorporated into a future Mineral Resources Estimate.

