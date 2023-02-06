2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - May 9-10, 2023)

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

97% of customers will have searched online for reviews of your business before they decide to either work with you or make a purchase. And now, as we adapt to the new post Pandemic landscape, most organizations are rethinking how they engage and communicate with customers, partners, and fellow employees.

With increased scrutiny from the media, online and the general public, the stakes are higher than ever to be perceived in a favorable light. If there is a negative perception (as we've seen with examples of how various airlines, travel agencies & insurance providers have handled the pandemic), it can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue.

So how do you implement a watertight reputation management & brand resilence plan, that protects and enhances your companies reputation for the future in this new post pandemic landscape?

Join 150+ PR/Marketing & Communications professionals for The 2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit. Now in it's 4th year and back for the first time post pandemic. This unique 2-day live and virtual event will provide you with the right tools, strategies and processes needed to protect and enhance your companies reputation for the future.

Listen, engage and takeaway actionable strategies with 20+ cross-industry leading speakers, happy to discuss their front-line experiences of planning/contingency & recovery while managing public communications in often challenging and fast-moving situations. This is one event not to be missed!

Previous Summit Themes Included:

Building a new corporate culture in living rooms and home offices

Black Out Tuesday (June 4, 2020): Were companies practising advocacy or performative activism?

Telehealth: Lessons for Reputation

Brand resilience anytime anywhere

Communicating through crisis

The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis

Measuring social media strategy in the new normal

Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm

Innovation and brand resilience coming out of the pandemic

Why the business card isn't dead...just yet

Using media intelligence to combat disinformation

Previous Speakers Included:

Georgette Pascale

Founder & CEO

Pascale Communications

Alechia Reese

Director of Public Relations & Creative Marketing

The PowHERful Foundation

Kati Murphy

Executive Director of Public Affairs

The Art Institute of Chicago

Richard Crompton

VP Corporate Communications

Cayuga Centers

Hunter Hoffmann

SVP, Global Marketing and Communications

Amtrust Financial Services

Tori Oman Carter

Global Public Affairs

KFC Yum! Brands

Tom Albright

President & CEO

Recros Medica

Frederik Bjorndal

Corporate Press Manager

Novozymes

Sheila Doyle

Managing Director

High Falls Hemp

Ken Wisnefski

Founder & CEO

Webimax

Stephen Madden

Editor in Chief

Haymarket Media

Brandi Boatner

Social and Influencer Communications Lead, Global Markets

IBM

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1h2tj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.