The Global ePedigree Software Market is forecast to grow by $2,660.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period

Our report on the epedigree software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising requirements for serializability to tackle counterfeiting, increase in rate of technology adoption and proliferation of technologies, and ensuring compliance with governmental regulations.



The epedigree software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By End-user

• Large enterprise

• Small

• medium enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high-tech developments to smarten pharma supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the epedigree software market growth during the next few years. Also, data explosion due to adoption of software across pharma value chain and development of strict global regulatory and compliance standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the epedigree software market covers the following areas:

• Epedigree software market sizing

• Epedigree software market forecast

• Epedigree software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epedigree software market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Antares Vision Spa, Aptean Group of Companies, Axway Software SA, Bar Code Integrators Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Labeling Systems LLC, Merit Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optel Group, rfxcel Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. Also, the epedigree software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

