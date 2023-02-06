United Kingdom Employment Law in Practice: Recruitment to Termination Training Course (February 27, 2023 March 2, 2023)

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Employment law is an ever-changing beast. Here is a reminder of just four of the changes that happened in 2021. Are you up to speed?
- Health and Safety Detriment extended to workers. S.44 (1) (d) and (e) Employment Rights Act 1996 has been extended to give workers protection against detrimental treatment on health and safety grounds. Previously only employees had this protection. This only applies to detriments taking place on or after 31 May 2021.
- Gender pay gap reporting. The gender pay gap reporting deadline for the 2020/2021 reporting period was extended to 5 October 2021 for qualifying employers in the private sector.
- IR35. Changes to the off-payroll working rules (or IR35) came into effect on 6 April 2021, having been postponed from April 2020. The changes apply to medium and large clients in the private sector who engage contractors via an intermediary, most commonly a personal service company. In brief, the impact of the changes means that the responsibility for determining whether the individual worker is an employee for tax purposes has shifted from the intermediary to the engaging entity. If they determine that the individual would be an employee for tax purposes, they will be responsible for deducting income tax and national insurance contributions as the deemed employer.
- Brexit and immigration. Since 1 January 2021, a new points-based immigration system has applied to non-EU and EU nationals who move to the UK to live and work.
Why you should attend
This event has been specifically designed for people managers and HR professionals to give an overview of employment law in an accessible, user-friendly format - mixing knowledge with a solid, practical approach - so you have the most up-to-date information and practical skills to take back to your workplace.
Over two days, the course will logically take a journey through the employment life cycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not, people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone and the number of Employment Tribunals brought year on year continue to rise, careful management is all the more important.
Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. The course will equip you with the knowledge, skills and confidence to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and positively manage people within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's or Line Manager's time.
Benefits of attending:
- Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice
- Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically
- Be up to date with this fast-changing area of the law and its implications
- Raise your competence and profile within your organisation
- Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict
- Communicate and give advice as to how you and your colleagues can comply and stay within the confines of the law
- Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind successful execution of some of your key practices
Who Should Attend:
All HR advisers and specialists from business partners to HR directors as well as people managers and Line Managers will find this a highly useful two days.
This course is also applicable to directors of SMEs who need to fully understand their people management responsibilities and the risks to avoid.
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: When employment begins
This is the first critical point in any employment life cycle, getting the right people into the right roles with the right potential. In this module we will look at what you need to know in terms of legislative impact.
- Equality Act 2010
- Data Protection Act 2018 /GDPR
- Safe interviewing
- Employment status issues
- Contracts of employment: part-time, fixed-term, zero hours, etc
Module 2: Discrimination and equality
Expanding on the topics covered in the first module we will focus on what the legislation requires of employers when it comes to avoiding discrimination and promoting equality.
- Discrimination
- The protected characteristics
- Types of discrimination
- Reasonable adjustments relating to disability
- Harassment
- Bullying
- Equal pay
- Gender pay gap
Module 3: Managing change
Things rarely stay still for long in any workplace. In this module we will explore how to deal with some of the more common impacts on employees when it comes to change.
- Reorganisation within your company
- Changing terms and conditions
Module 4: Employee complaints
However good an employer you are, there are always issues employees want to raise where they are dissatisfied or have concerns or complaints. This module explores how to deal with these circumstances.
- Grievances - what the law requires
- Grievances - the ACAS code and procedural issues
- The right to be accompanied
- Investigations
- Appeals
- Understanding whistle-blowing - the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998
Module 5: Capability
If managing performance starts with recruitment it ends with formal capability or under-performance management. In this module we will explore how to achieve fair and lawful management of poor performance.
- Capability - what the law requires
- Capability - the ACAS code and procedural issues
- Capability - lessons to learn from case law
- Performance improvement plans
- Appeals
- Gross negligence
Module 6: Conduct
Misconduct and gross misconduct issues need to be managed in accordance with good policies and procedures. The ACAS code gives important guidelines for employers and failure to follow can lead to increased compensation in a successful unfair dismissal claim at the Employment Tribunal.
- Disciplinary - what the law requires
- Disciplinary - the ACAS code
- Progressive vs gross misconduct
- Disciplinary - lessons to learn from case law
- Suspension
- Investigations
- Appeals
Module 7: Ill health
Most employees at one time or another have to take time off when they are ill. In some cases this time mounts up and, whether it is short-term or long-term, could need your intervention as the employer.
- Absence management
- Short-term and persistent absence
- Long-term absence
- Disability-related absence
- The 'sickie'
- Return-to-work procedures
- Rehabilitation
- Occupational health
- Access to medical reports
- The fit note
- Ill-health dismissal
Module 8: Family-friendly issues
This is an area heavy with legislation and process. The aim of this module is to ensure you understand what the rights are.
- Maternity
- Paternity
- Parental
- Shared parental
- Ante natal
- Dependant
- Flexible working
- Working-time issues
Module 9: When employment ends
An inevitable conclusion to some employment journeys is dismissal and fairness is imperative in these circumstances.
- The five potentially fair reasons to dismiss as set out in the Employment Rights Act 1996
- Managing fair dismissal both procedurally and substantively
- Settlement agreements - what to say
- Avoiding undue pressure
- Settlement agreements - the documentation
Module 10: Redundancy
The right to redundancy payment was introduced in 1965 and since then a variety of other rights in relation to redundancy have entered our legislation through statute and case law.
- The situations that may give rise to a redundancy
- Lay-off and short-time working
- Process
- Selection
- Consultation - individual and collective
- Notification to the Secretary of State
- Statutory redundancy pay and/or enhancements
- Alternative employment
- Time off
- Automatically unfair redundancy
Module 11: TUPE
Business sales, acquisitions, mergers and service provision changes are all too commonplace, particularly in certain industries and business sectors. In this module an overview of the legislative and practical aspects will be explored.
- When does TUPE apply - identifying a 'relevant transfer'
- What are the employee protections enshrined in the legislation?
- Identifying relevant employees
- What transfers?
- Pre-transfer dismissals
- Post-transfer dismissals
- Harmonisation
- Employee liability information obligations
- Information and consultation of appropriate representatives
- Effect of the employee objecting
Module 12: Employment Tribunal
With the removal of the Tribunal fees regime, the number of claims dramatically increased. In this module we will consider:
- What to do when ACAS call
- ET1 and ET3
- Preparation
- Bundles
- The hearing
Speakers:
Toni Trevett
CompleteHR Ltd
Toni Trevett is a director of CompleteHR Ltd, an HR consultant, and a coach, mediator and trainer specialising in HR/people management skills, employment law, management development and personal development. She has experience of working with a variety of large and small organisations and has considerable experience of work in both the public and private sector.
Clients include British American Tobacco, Schlumberger, Stihl, Shell, The Telegraph, Dairy Crest, Bywaters, NATS the ACCA, AAT and many more. She was formerly a human resources director within the BAA plc group. She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and a member with over 20 years standing of the Employment Tribunal judiciary, hearing cases in London and the South East. In addition to her training work she conducts investigations and hearings for clients on disciplinary, grievance, discrimination, harassment and bullying issues and is also a workplace mediator.
