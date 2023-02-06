The Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market is forecast to grow by $73.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952870/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures, increase in product approvals, and growing demand for reducing hospital stays.



The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Modular devices

• Handheld devices



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in cerebral and tissue oximetry devices as one of the prime reasons driving the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market growth during the next few years. Also, M&As as a prime strategy for technology integration and increasing application of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market covers the following areas:

• Cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market sizing

• Cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market forecast

• Cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market vendors that include Artinis Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, HyperMed Imaging Inc., ISS Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Moor Instruments Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., Sotera Health Co., Spectros Medical Devices Inc., Terumo Corp., and ViOptix Inc.. Also, the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952870/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________