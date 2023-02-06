The Global Chip Mounter Market is forecast to grow by $1342.18 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chip Mounter Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952846/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the chip mounter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of industry 4.0 architecture, increasing demand for PCBs, and rising demand from automotive industry.



The chip mounter market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• SMT

• THT



By Application

• Communications

• Computers

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Other applications



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for flexible chip mounters with advanced features as one of the prime reasons driving the chip mounter market growth during the next few years. Also, miniaturization of electronic products and rising demand for 5G chipset will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the chip mounter market covers the following areas:

• Chip mounter market sizing

• Chip mounter market forecast

• Chip mounter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chip mounter market vendors that include ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Canon Inc., DDM Novastar Inc., Essemtec AG, Europlacer Ltd., FAROAD, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Manncorp Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nordson Corp., Ohashi Engineering Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen Langke Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhengbang Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang NeoDen Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the chip mounter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

