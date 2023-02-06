The Global Bioplastics Market is forecast to grow by $114242.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.53% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioplastics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938343/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bioplastics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials, changing consumer preference toward eco-friendly packaging, and government initiatives for increasing use of bioplastic packaging.



The bioplastics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-biodegradable

• Biodegradable



By Application

• Packaging and food service

• Agriculture and horticulture

• CG and HA

• Automotive

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the consumption of bioplastics in novel applications as one of the prime reasons driving the bioplastics market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of cheap bio-based raw materials and increasing investments in r and d activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bioplastics market covers the following areas:

• Bioplastics market sizing

• Bioplastics market forecast

• Bioplastics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bioplastics market vendors that include Arkema SA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Finasucre SA, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Novamont Spa, Resonac Holdings Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Tsusho Corp. Also, the bioplastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938343/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________