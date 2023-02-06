The Global TV and Movie Merchandise Market is forecast to grow by $90.53 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global TV and Movie Merchandise Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938278/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the TV and movie merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of e-commerce platforms, increase in the number of mobile applications, and success of TV shows and movies.



The tv and movie merchandise market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Offline retail

• Online retail



By Product

• Apparel

• Toys

• Accessories

• Video games

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the entertainment companies capitalizing on merchandise sales as one of the prime reasons driving the TV and movie merchandise market growth during the next few years. Also, 3D printing of merchandise and re-release, remake and sequels of classic TV shows and movies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the TV and movie merchandise market covers the following areas:

• TV and movie merchandise market sizing

• TV and movie merchandise market forecast

• TV and movie merchandise market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading TV and movie merchandise market vendors that include 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Banijay Group, Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Grindstore Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Indieflix Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Netflix Inc., ViacomCBS Inc., RTL Group SA, Sony Group Corp., Striker Entertainment LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Wild Brain Entertainment Inc., and Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Also, the TV and movie merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

