The Global Personal Emergency Response System Market is forecast to grow by $3488.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Emergency Response System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793930/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the personal emergency response system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.



The personal emergency response system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Mobile

• Landline

• Standalone



By End-user

• Home healthcare

• Assisted living facilities

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the development of personal emergency response system apps as one of the prime reasons driving the personal emergency response system market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in personal emergency response systems and increasing focus on high-speed network connectivity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the personal emergency response system market covers the following areas:

• Personal emergency response system market sizing

• Personal emergency response system market forecast

• Personal emergency response system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal emergency response system market vendors that include ADT INC., AlertONE service Inc., ATC Alert LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Cape Cod Healthcare Inc., Careline365, ConnectAmerica LLC, Electronic Caregiver Inc., Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., Medical Guardian LLP, MedicAlert Foundation, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Rescue Alert, TruSense LLC, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. Also, the personal emergency response system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793930/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________