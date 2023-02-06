The Global Siding Market is forecast to grow by $20.01 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Siding Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606944/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the siding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the booming global construction industry, increasing disposable incomes, and growth of the travel industry.



The siding market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Public infrastructure



By Material

• Vinyl

• Fiber cement

• Wood

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the trending sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the siding market growth during the next few years. Also, fluctuations in raw material prices and the growing number of green buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the siding market covers the following areas:

• Siding market sizing

• Siding market forecast

• Siding market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading siding market vendors that include Boral Ltd., Docke Extrusion LLC, Etex NV, James Hardie Industries plc, Kaycan Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Koch Konstruction Inc, LIXIL Corp., Louisiana Pacific Corp., Nichiha, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Revelstone, ROCKWOOL International AS, The Alumasc Group plc, Valmont Industries Inc., Westlake Corp., Wienerberger AG, and Woodtone. Also, the siding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

