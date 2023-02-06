Global Advanced Chemicals Market – Forecasts to 2028

Arkema INC., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Merck Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Lanxess AG, Johnson Matthey, Nouryon, and Stepan Company among others, are some of the key players in the global advanced chemicals market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Chemicals Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,105.06 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1,461.48 Billion by 2028. Also, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% from 2023 to 2028.

The advanced chemicals market is expanding as a result of factors including the complexity and effectiveness of new pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals, which necessitate production in facilities that serve multiple purposes rather than specialized plants, and rising investments by established players in the development of various biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising R&D efforts for the development of economical and environmentally friendly chemicals would provide a lucrative opportunity for the market to expand.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Advanced Chemicals Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the agriculture segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global advanced chemicals market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • As per the type outlook, the specialty chemicals segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global advanced chemicals market from 2023 to 2028
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/advanced-chemicals-market-3927

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
  • Agrochemicals
  • Specialty Chemicals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Agriculture
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Plastics
  • Petrochemicals
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

