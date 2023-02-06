Global Advanced Chemicals Market – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Chemicals Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,105.06 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1,461.48 Billion by 2028. Also, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% from 2023 to 2028.



The advanced chemicals market is expanding as a result of factors including the complexity and effectiveness of new pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals, which necessitate production in facilities that serve multiple purposes rather than specialized plants, and rising investments by established players in the development of various biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising R&D efforts for the development of economical and environmentally friendly chemicals would provide a lucrative opportunity for the market to expand.

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the agriculture segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global advanced chemicals market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

As per the type outlook, the specialty chemicals segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global advanced chemicals market from 2023 to 2028

Arkema INC., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Merck Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Lanxess AG, Johnson Matthey, Nouryon, and Stepan Company among others, are some of the key players in the global advanced chemicals market



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Agrochemicals

Specialty Chemicals



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Electrical & Electronics

Plastics

Petrochemicals

Cosmetics

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





