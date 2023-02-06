The Global Visible Light Communication Market is forecast to grow by $176547.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 89.66% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Visible Light Communication Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571272/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the visible light communication market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of process automation in industries, faster and safer data transfer, and the availability of greater bandwidth.



The visible light communication market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Indoor networking

• LBS

• Underwater communication

• ICE



By End-user

• Retail

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive and transportation

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the VLC-based 5g network as one of the prime reasons driving the visible light communication market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of LEDs and increase in end-user applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the visible light communication market covers the following areas:

• Visible light communication market sizing

• Visible light communication market forecast

• Visible light communication market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading visible light communication market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., Firefly Networks Ltd., Fortive Corp., Fraunhofer Society, fSONA Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Latecoere, LightBee SL, Lucibel SA, nextLiFi, Oledcomm, Panasonic Holdings Corp., pureLiFi Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Signify NV, To Be Srl, Viavi Solutions Inc., and VLNComm Inc. Also, the visible light communication market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

