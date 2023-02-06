The Global Rigid Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $108.59 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rigid Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03360084/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rigid packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for glass packaging, increasing demand for rigid plastic packaging, and rising technological innovations.



The rigid packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal care

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the rigid packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, down gauging films for cost reduction and increase in demand for biodegradable rigid plastic packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rigid packaging market covers the following areas:

• Rigid packaging market sizing

• Rigid packaging market forecast

• Rigid packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rigid packaging market vendors that include ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Borealis AG, Can Corp. of America Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Delkor Systems Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., TotalEnergies SE, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Berry Global Group Inc., and Printpack Inc. Also, the rigid packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

