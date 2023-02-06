The Global Malic Acid Market is forecast to grow by 85.67 thousand t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Malic Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03287474/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the malic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for processed food, increasing complexities in the food supply chain, and approval from regulatory government bodies.



The malic acid market is segmented as below:

By Product

• L-malic acid

• D-malic acid

• DL-malic acid



By Application

• Beverages

• Confectionaries and food

• Personal care and cosmetics

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the evolution of malic acid in food and beverages industry as one of the prime reasons driving the malic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, increased consumption of nutritional bars in the us and growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the malic acid market covers the following areas:

• Malic acid market sizing

• Malic acid market forecast

• Malic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading malic acid market vendors that include Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Corbion NV, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Isegan South Africa Pty Ltd., Kraft Chemical, Lonza Group Ltd., Miles Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Muby Chemicals, Penta Manufacturing Co., Polynt Spa, Spectrum Laboratory Products, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Chemical Co., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., YONGSAN CHEMICALS, and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the malic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

