Membrane Electrode Assembly Market Size [2023-2028] worth USD 1.70 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune , India, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane electrode assembly market size is expected to gain momentum and reach USD 1.70 billion by 2028 during forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The historic market size was valued USD 0.34 billion in 2020, and USD 0.42 billion in 2021 respectively. The growth is attributed to factors such as, increasing demand for fuel cells, continuous research and development in the field of fuel cell technology is leading to improvements in membrane electrode assemblies. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Membrane electrode assembly Market, 2023-2028.”



According to our researchers, the membrane electrode assembly (MEA) delivers positions for chemical reactions happening inside a fuel cell to take place and to transform fuel into operational electrical power. Furthermore, the performance and constancy of fuel cells principally hinge on the groundwork technique of the membrane electrode assembly constituents. The membrane electrode assembly in fuel cells administers the power of the fuel cell and plays a role as the crucial constituent. This is expected to further bolster the membrane electrode assembly market growth during the forecast period.



Membrane Electrode Assembly Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 22.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 1.70 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 0.34 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 185 Segments covered Component, Application, and Region Growth Drivers Augmented Technological Innovations Stoked by Government Schemes to Drive Market Growth



Rising Initiatives for Fuel Cell in Automotive Industry to Support Growth









































Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Technological Innovation Backed Government Support Set to Fuel Market Growth

Fuel cells & electrolysers are sustainable and fundamental technologies meant for converting energy systems with greater proficiency and minimized carbon dioxide release. Nevertheless, the obtainability of numerous resources and several technologies has initiated a significant contribution of nations towards the improvement of fuel cell technology.

Consequently, the government has reinforced several combined technologies for the R&D and exhibition plans with competitive financing programs. Therefore, this in turn is anticipated to spur the membrane electrode assembly market growth during the mentioned timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact

Restricted Investment Prospects amid COVID-19 to Obstruct Market Growth

A global emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably smashed numerous commercial as well as industrial functions across the world. The repercussion of this disaster has also led the economies of several developing nations towards chaos. Approximately every country across the globe has witnessed an abrupt rise in the amount of impacted population since the advent of the present year.

Consequently, the market has also been reasonably influenced by the result of this unparalleled situation, as countless industries have observed a substantial loss in the total labour force in numerous factories and plants.

Segmentation of Report:

On the basis of components, the market is segregated into membranes, gas diffusion layers, gaskets, and others.

The market has been further categorized across major regions such as, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

In terms of end-user, the market is classified into proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC), direct methanol fuel cell, electrolysers, and others. The proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment was responsible for majority of the share in the market in the year 2020.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum membrane electrode assembly market share and is termed as a major region in the market. Based on value, the region held a share of 53.4% as of 2020. In Asia Pacific, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EV) and numerous agendas for endorsing renewable energy are anticipated to combine the market development.

North America is assessed to grow drastically during the forecast period, owing to the commercial introduction of fuel cell technology and considerable investments in the research & development program of fuel cell technologies.

In Europe, the emphasis on emerging elevated power-efficient automobiles as well as endorsing hydrogen-based transpiration is combining the market.

Competitive Landscape

Novel Product Introductions by Crucial Companies to Promote Market Growth

Crucial players have adopted effective strategies over the years to control the market. Various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships have been seen among several companies. One such effective strategy is expanding business territory in order to maximize profits. For instance, in September 2020, Ballard Power Systems announced to magnify the production capability for the manufacturing of membrane electrode assemblies (MEA) by approximately six times at its facility centre in its headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

December 2020: W. L. Gore & Associates declared that its membrane technology named, GORE-SELECT Membrane and was designated to thrust the second-generation fuel cell automobiles produced by Toyota.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

Johnson Matthey (U.K.)

Danish Power Systems (Denmark)

BASF SE (Germany)

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.)

Giner Inc. (U.S.)

FuelCellsEtc (U.S.)

IRD Fuel Cells (Denmark)

Greenerity GmBH (Germany)

Plug Power Inc. (U.S.)

Hyplat (South Africa)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

Sainergy (Georgia)

Yangtze Energy Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)

Wuhan WUT New Energy Co., Ltd (China)

YuanBo Engineering Co., Ltd (China)

SEGMENTATION:

By Component Membranes Gas Diffusion later (GDL) Gaskets

By Application Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC) Electrolyzers Alkaline Electrolyzer Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Solid Oxide Electrolyzer



