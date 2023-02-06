The Global Gas Engine Market is forecast to grow by $2168.62 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Engine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03287468/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gas engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding gas generator market, increase in electricity demand, and low emission levels of natural gas as compared with fossil fuels.



The gas engine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Power generation

• Co-generation

• Others



By End-user

• Power

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of dual-fuel engines as one of the prime reasons driving the gas engine market growth during the next few years. Also, slowdown in oil price benefitting gas pipeline infrastructure and use of alternative fuels in gas engines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gas engine market covers the following areas:

• Gas engine market sizing

• Gas engine market forecast

• Gas engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gas engine market vendors that include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., INNIO Jenbacher GmbH and Co. OG, JFE Engineering Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Liebherr International AG, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NGV Global Group, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens Energy AG, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Wartsila Corp. Also, the gas engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



