The Global Fumaric Acid Market is forecast to grow by $308.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fumaric Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03287467/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fumaric acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by introduction of ethnic and innovative flavors, rising consumption of unsaturated polyester resins (uprs) in the construction industry, and versatile nature of fumaric acid.



The fumaric acid market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fermentation

• Maelic anhydride

• Fumaria officinails



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Unsaturated polyester resins

• Rosin paper sizes

• Alkyd resins

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased consumption of organic food additives as one of the prime reasons driving the fumaric acid market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in disposable income among middle class and growing preference for convenience food and beverages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fumaric acid market covers the following areas:

• Fumaric acid market sizing

• Fumaric acid market forecast

• Fumaric acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fumaric acid market vendors that include Actylis, Agarwal Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, Bartek Ingredients Inc., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd., Dastech International Inc., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Joshi Agrochem Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Paari Chem Resources Pvt. Ltd., Polynt Spa, RXChemicals, SIP Chemical Industries, The Chemical Co., UPC Technology Corp., and XST Biological Co. Ltd. Also, the fumaric acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03287467/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________