The Global Home Energy Management Systems Market is forecast to grow by USD 1,625.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period

Our report on the home energy management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of smart grid technologies, the rising need for energy conservation, and the availability of a wide range of smart home products.



The home energy management systems market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Product

• Lighting controls

• Programmable thermostats

• Self-monitoring systems

• Advanced central controllers



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing investment in smart cities and smart homes as one of the prime reasons driving the home energy management systems market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid advances in technology and reduction in technology costs and increasing role of utilities in energy management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home energy management systems market covers the following areas:

• Home energy management systems market sizing

• Home energy management systems market forecast

• Home energy management systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home energy management systems market vendors that include Capgemini Service SAS, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., ecobee, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., Liricco Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, tado GmbH, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. Also, the home energy management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

