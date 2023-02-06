The Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Market is forecast to grow by 104.5 mn t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.91% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004481/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the carbon capture and storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by dependence on fossil fuels for the generation of electricity, a hike in investments and advances in technology, and the need to adhere to stringent environmental regulations.



The carbon capture and storage market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Pre-combustion

• Post-combustion

• Oxy-fuel combustion



By Application

• Enhanced oil recovery

• Geological storage



By Distribution Channel

• Pipeline

• Ships



By End-user

• Power

• Oil

• Gas

• Manufacturing



By Geographical Landscape

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of carbon capture and storage projects in developing nations as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon capture and storage market growth during the next few years. Also, apprehensions related to the application of enhanced oil recovery and the need for regulatory support from governments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the carbon capture and storage market covers the following areas:

• Carbon capture and storage market sizing

• Carbon capture and storage market forecast

• Carbon capture and storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon capture and storage market vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Aker Solutions ASA, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Chevron Corp., ENGIE SA, Enhance Energy Inc., Eni Spa, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NET Power, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Shell plc, Siemens AG, and Sulzer Management Ltd. Also, the carbon capture and storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

