The Global Surveillance and Security Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $38128.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period

Our report on the surveillance and security equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks, need for surveillance and security across smart cities, and the growing need for surveillance and security in commercial segment.



The surveillance and security equipment market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Commercial

• Residential



By Product

• Video camera

• Alarms

• Access control



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of smart AI-based surveillance as one of the prime reasons driving the surveillance and security equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and predictive crime monitoring will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surveillance and security equipment market covers the following areas:

• Surveillance and security equipment market sizing

• Surveillance and security equipment market forecast

• Surveillance and security equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surveillance and security equipment market vendors that include Aiphone Corp., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Video Systems, CP PLUS International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin America, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zicom SaaS Pvt. Ltd. Also, the surveillance and security equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

