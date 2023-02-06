VitalHub Announces a Multi-Year Licensing of the TREAT Client Information System to Habitat Services

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce the licensing of the Company’s proprietary TREAT Client Information System to Habitat Services (“Habitat”).



Habitat Services is a Toronto-based non-profit housing agency and that has been utilizing VitalHub’s Pirouette case management software for many years. They are one of 50 service providers within the Toronto Mental Health and Addictions Access Point network.

Habitat Services funds, monitors, and supports 980 beds/units in boarding homes and self-contained apartment buildings at sites across the City of Toronto. Habitat funded-homes provide housing for adults that have been marginalized by poverty and their mental health status, ensuring that they have access to quality housing and services.

Habitat is investing to improve, enhance, and modernize the support of their workflows by migrating to the comprehensive TREAT client information system to better suit the needs of their employees and the services they provide. Habitat Services has signed a five-year agreement with VitalHub to license the TREAT software with the goal of this being the long term solution for their client referrals, supports, and housing subsidy administration.

This implementation will include several TREAT modules that are not available in Pirouette, including online public facing referral/intake forms, billing, and the client portal. This new agreement results from Habitat Services’ need to support comprehensive, and sophisticated client and facilities management requirements which needs a solution that is configurable.

“We’ve had a positive partnership with VitalHub through our use of the Pirouette solution, but as we further evolved the programs and services we provide to our community, we knew that we would need a more adaptable and scalable solution. We reviewed our needs with the team at VitalHub and after a thorough review of TREAT, we made the decision to invest in the migration,” said Chris Persaud, Executive Director of Habitat Services.

“Habitat’s decision to extend their partnership with VitalHub underscores that our comprehensive suite of solutions provides a graduation path for organizations with evolving needs. Our EHR and Case Management System ecosystem allows us to help our customers as their needs progress and extend the lifecycle of our client relationships. We’ve had a significant number of customers elect to replace their legacy EHR with TREAT demonstrating that our substantial investments in this platform are making a positive difference for community and social services providers in Canada and the US,” said Niels Tofting, EVP, Business Development & Marketing of VitalHub.

ABOUT HABITAT SERVICES:

Habitat Services is a Toronto-based non-profit agency that funds, monitors, and supports housing for people with lived-experience of the mental health system. Habitat Services strives to improve the quality of housing for tenants marginalized by poverty and their mental health status by contracting with landlords and providing recovery-based support. Habitat Services is funded by Ontario Health. The Ministry of Health and the City of Toronto jointly fund the subsidy program.

https://habitatservices.org/

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 300 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

https://www.vitalhub.com/

