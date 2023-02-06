Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Report (2022 to 2030) - IntraOp Medical, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Sensus Healthcare and REMEDI Co., Ltd.

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market was estimated at US$ 54.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 91.74 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the increasing cancer incidence, new product approvals, and continuous advancements in technology, states Growth Plus Reports.

Market Drivers

The adoption of unhealthy lifestyles that would cause an increase in cancer cases primarily drives the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Another element pushing rapid technological improvement is rising morbidity and death from cancer. As nuclear medicines, like radiotherapy, are utilized in cancer treatment, there is an increased need for nuclear medicine radioisotopes, boosting the intraoperative radiation therapy market. Furthermore, expanding clinical trials investigating the use of intraoperative radiation treatment for various cancer applications are likely to provide market participants with attractive development prospects. There is also an improvement in synchronization with other equipment such as robotic arms, as well as with staff and surgeons, which might assist enhance the intraoperative radiation treatment industry. The leading players are concentrating on advancing intraoperative radiation treatment techniques, which will help the market development in the coming years.

The global intraoperative radiation therapy market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Technology, Application, Products & Services, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the global intraoperative radiation therapy market is bifurcated into:

Electron Intraoperative Radiation Therapy

Intraoperative Brachytherapy

Because of its numerous benefits, such as shorter treatment duration, higher penetration depth, and optimum dose uniformity, electron intraoperative radiation therapy led the market with the highest revenue share in 2021. Electron intraoperative radiation treatment refers to the application of electron radiation directly to the residual tumor or tumor bed following cancer surgery. Because the dosage decreases rapidly after the target region, electron beams are useful for intraoperative radiation treatment, protecting underlying healthy tissue. Electron intraoperative radiation therapy is safer and more precise, and it saves both the hospital and the patient time. As a result, the advantages of electron intraoperative radiation therapy are propelling segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on the application, the global intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into:

Breast Cancer

Brain Tumor

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Head And Neck Cancer

Others

Breast cancer had the largest market share in 2021, owing to reasons such as the non-invasive nature of radiation, the growing prevalence of breast cancer, and the excellent success rates attained with IORT. Major firms are continuously working on launching new and novel technology for treating breast cancer, eventually boosting the market. In March 2022, Zeiss Medical Technology, a global pioneer in ophthalmology and microsurgery, launched the Intrabeam 600 device in India to treat breast cancer with intraoperative radiation therapy. The gadget provides the least invasive therapy option for individuals with early-stage breast cancer. The Intrabeam 600 gadget represents a significant advancement in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer in women. The Intrabeam 600 IORT method takes about 45 minutes to perform one session during a surgery.

Excerpts from ‘By Products & Services Segmentation’

Based on the products & services, the global intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into:

Accelerators

planning systems

Applicators

Afterloaders

Accessories

IORT services

Because they are the primary and most commonly used treatment equipment, accelerators held the largest market share in 2021. Linear accelerators charge subatomic particles along a linear path using high-energy radiofrequency electromagnetic waves. A modulator, gantry, electron gun, RF power supply, and accelerator guide are the main components of these accelerators. Linear accelerators can aid in the development of IMRT, IGRT, 3D conformal radiation (3D-CRT), and stereotactic technologies. Linear accelerators, considered the most advanced radiotherapy devices, accurately produce, and distribute radiation in critical treatments such as intensity-modulated and intraoperative radiation therapy. These factors are expected to further boost the accelerator segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation

Based on region, the global intraoperative radiation therapy market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global intraoperative radiation therapy market in 2021, primarily due to rising healthcare expenditure and growth, increased cancer awareness, and great reimbursement policies. In addition, the North American area has regular collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, which aids the North America intraoperative radiation therapy market growth. In May 2022, Brainlab, a digital medical technology business, announced today the acquisition of medPhoton GmbH, a Salzburg, Austria-based company that develops and manufactures robotic imaging solutions for image-guided radiation treatment and surgery. The acquisition seeks to improve Loop-X’s as a 3D imaging equipment for surgery, providing surgeons with access to cutting-edge technology for patient care.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market are

Carl Zeiss MEDITEC AG

IntraOp Medical Inc.

Ariane Medical Systems Ltd.

Eckert & Ziegler

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Sensus Healthcare iCAD Inc.

Elekta AB

S.I.T. - Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A.

GMV

Brainlab AG

REMEDI Co., Ltd.

Sensus Healthcare

