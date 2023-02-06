Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market is expected to grow from USD 592.4 Million in 2023 to USD 879.6 Million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The rising use of composites instead of conventional materials, growing awareness regarding the high flexibility and strength of the product, and the demand from the electrical and electronics industry are expected to propel the global flexible epoxy resin market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the rubber-modified segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global flexible epoxy resin market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application mode, the paints and coatings segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global flexible epoxy resin market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Conren Limited, DIC Corporation, Dow, Easy Composites, EPOXONIC, Hexion, INTERTRONICS, KUKDO Chemical (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., LymTal International, Inc., Mereco Technologies, and Nan Ya Plastic Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global flexible epoxy resin market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/flexible-epoxy-resin-market-3930

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

Urethane Modified

Rubber Modified

Dimer Acid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com