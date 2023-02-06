The Global Dietary Fiber Market is forecast to grow by $3174.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dietary Fiber Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01936877/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dietary fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of high-fiber foods, expanding vegan population, and the growing demand for fiber supplements.



The dietary fiber market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal and pet feed



By Type

• Insoluble

• Soluble



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the dietary fiber market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for gluten-free and high-fiber foods and the growing popularity of food made from sprouted whole grains will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dietary fiber market covers the following areas:

• Dietary fiber market sizing

• Dietary fiber market forecast

• Dietary fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dietary fiber market vendors that include BEYOND BIOPHARMA CO. LTD., Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FutureCeuticals, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Interfiber Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., NEXIRA, Roquette Freres SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, and TEREOS PARTICIPATIONS. Also, the dietary fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01936877/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________