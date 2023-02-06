TownNews, top digital content management system (CMS) provider for media organizations, rebrands as BLOX Digital

DAVENPORT, Iowa and EAST MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownNews, the Software as a Service (“SaaS”) division of Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE), today launched its new name and brand identity, BLOX Digital. Additionally, BLOX Digital unveiled a refreshed and expanded mission to empower content producers across industries to connect with their worldwide audiences at scale, and continually transform to achieve their business goals.



The name BLOX Digital is a nod to its flagship SaaS solution, BLOX CMS, which supports approximately 26% of the news content management market, a leading position among CMS software providers. Media organizations rely on BLOX Digital to provide the key building blocks of their digital growth strategies – technology solutions, services, and guidance – that help grow new revenue, expand and engage audiences, and streamline content creation and distribution.

“We have grown tremendously and profitably for nearly 35 years, and today, our leading technology powers more than 2,000 news sites, boasting 6.8 billion annual pageviews, two million paying subscribers, and six million email subscribers,” said Brad Ward, Chief Executive Officer of BLOX Digital. “Content producers today need a strong partner to support their ongoing digital transformations, with a focus on innovative video and app content management, and Over-the-Top advertising solutions. BLOX Digital is already the go-to provider of these solutions for local news organizations. With our new brand and ongoing technology investment, we are extending BLOX Digital’s growth runway into adjacent markets and creating an even greater experience for existing customers.”

The new brand identity is part of a broader investment by BLOX Digital to further improve the customer experience and enhance long-term growth. Leveraging the breadth and depth of its technology, BLOX Digital will expand into new business-to-business verticals and international markets to support a broader universe of content producers and drive the future of the media industry.

“BLOX Digital’s rapid growth and innovation has been and will continue to be a key pillar of Lee’s digital growth strategy,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Enterprises. “Supporting the expansion and modernization of BLOX Digital is a priority for Lee as we execute our enterprise-wide digital transformation and enhance value for customers, subscribers, and Lee shareholders.”

ABOUT BLOX Digital

BLOX Digital empowers content producers to connect with their worldwide audiences—at scale—and continuously transform to achieve their business goals. The Company provides the technology, services, and guidance that help content producers grow new revenue, expand and engage audiences, and streamline content creation and distribution with an innovative suite of solutions, including the leading news content management solution BLOX CMS. BLOX Digital is the SaaS division of Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ: LEE).

For more information, visit https://www.bloxdigital.com.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 38 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

