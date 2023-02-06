Kargo Names Jennifer Pelino as Chief Strategy Officer 

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo announced today the addition of Jennifer Pelino as Chief Strategy Officer and a member of its Executive team. In her new role, Pelino will oversee Kargo’s go-to-market, media strategy, enablement and insights products. She brings extensive experience to the company having previously served as Executive Vice President Global Media Solutions at IRI/NPD.



Pelino joins in the midst of Kargo’s multi-year growth and transformation from a mobile to an omnichannel platform. Over the past three years, Kargo has realized over 100% revenue growth and has integrated multiple strategic acquisitions into its product roadmap. Pelino will be instrumental in bringing these multiple products to market as a larger integrated offering with better outcomes and insights as it continues to consolidate market share.

“Kargo’s significant growth is a testament to its unique value proposition and high-performing solutions. With Kargo’s recent strategic acquisitions, the company continues to evolve with innovative video, commerce and attention capabilities that will drive future growth. I’m excited to work with the team to shape their go-to-market and media strategy during this pivotal time,” said Jennifer Pelino.

Pelino has been at the forefront of advising the world’s top brands, retailers, media agencies and platforms on how integrated technology, analytics and data can significantly improve marketing effectiveness and achieve measurable sales lift.

In addition to her experience at IRI, Pelino has relevant leadership experience at 84.51, dunnhumby and SC Johnson. She is a frequent contributor to top advertising publications and a recognized speaker at key industry events, including the ANA, ARF and WARC. She is a champion of diversity, inclusion and equity and specifically conducts research to help accelerate the achievement of gender equality within the advertising and media ecosystem.

“Jennifer is a brilliant strategist and product marketing powerhouse. Her decades of experience within the marketing and commerce fields will deliver invaluable insights to our team as we continue to build the right products that drive measurable outcomes for our customers. We’ve assembled a number of solutions that are being built into a unified platform for our brand partners — unique and powerful ad units, video and CTV, digital commerce and new measurement solutions with exclusive access to supply. Jennifer’s expertise in assembling our capabilities will be a driver for our growth and it’s a pleasure to welcome her to the team,” said Harry Kargman, CEO and Founder at Kargo.

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable experiences for advertisers that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive omnichannel advertising solutions, leading brands choose Kargo to drive meaningful customer connections across mobile, video and social. With a focus on performance, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is headquartered in New York with offices across the globe.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128