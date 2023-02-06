Urinary Drainage Bags Market to hit US$ 3.9 Billion by 2033 and Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%, says Persistence Market Research, Inc.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urinary Drainage Bags Market revenues were estimated at US$ 2.1 Billion in 2023 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 3.9 Billion. With an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 682 Million from 2023 to 2033, the market in the country is expected to account for a significant global share.



The market participants are raising awareness about urinary bags through a variety of apps and marketing activities. Australian patients who have been encouraged by their healthcare professionals to get a comprehensive evaluation of illnesses related to the bladder can use the Continence Care management services provided by the Commonwealth of Australia. It also has a continence helpline where you can get expert guidance on goods.

According to the American Society of Nephrology, urological diseases are the third most prevalent health concern among the elderly, accounting for nearly half of all doctor visits. Ulcerative colitis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have become increasingly common in recent years, particularly among the elderly. In industrialized economies, many diseases are frequent, with a higher prevalence in cities.

According to UN world population figures, European countries like Sweden and Germany have seen significant growth in the number of elderly people. Furthermore, Healthcare providers prefer disposable urine drainage bags over traditional urinary bags because they lower the danger of infection transfer.

With a revenue share of over 39% in 2020, North America accounted for a significant share of the global market and is projected to increase at a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of disorders like UI, bladder obstruction, urine retention, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), and bladder cancer is driving the regional market. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), more than 250,000 BPH patients get surgery each year.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global Urinary Drainage Bags market are ConvaTec, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Teleflex, Inc.

Coloplast

BD

McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc.

Amsino International, Inc.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Manfred Sauer GmbH.

A few of the key developments in the urinary drainage bags market include:

In July 2021, Amsino Medical Group announced that it would open a new production plant in Aurora, which will help the company grow its customer base.

In August 2020, Volymi introduced new smart catheter bags for patients with limited mobility. External sensors are used in the bag, which can be linked to a smartphone app for alerts.

In July 2019, Clinisupplies Ltd. announced a partnership with Alliance Healthcare for product distribution and supply in the United Kingdom.

In June 2019, Spinal Singularity and Trelleborg collaborated on a linked catheter device for individuals with neurogenic bladders or chronic urinary retention.

