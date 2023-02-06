The Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market is forecast to grow by $9871.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01622389/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for men’s grooming products, the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics, and increasing product innovation.



The chemicals for the cosmetics and toiletries market are segmented as below:

By Type

• Cosmetics chemicals

• Toiletries chemicals



By Application

• Hair care products

• Skincare products

• Color cosmetic

• Perfumes and fragrancies

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in demand for conditioning agents as one of the prime reasons driving the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations and increasing M&A in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the chemicals for the cosmetics and toiletries market covers the following areas:

• Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market sizing

• Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market forecast

• Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market vendors that include AAK AB, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bio Botanica Inc., Biosil Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, FENCHEM, Hallstar Innovations Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Shell plc, SILAB SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Symrise AG, Terry Laboratories LLC, and The Lubrizol Corp. Also, the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



