The Global 3D Printer Market is forecast to grow by $25095.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.49% during the forecast period

Our report on the 3D printer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products, increasing investments in additive manufacturing, and emphasis on reducing time-to-market.



The 3d printer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Industrial 3D printer

• Desktop 3D printer



By Technology

• Fused deposition modeling

• Selective laser sintering

• Stereolithography

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for new materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printer market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in 3D printing outsourcing and virtual inventory will become real will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D printer market covers the following areas:

• 3D printer market sizing

• 3D printer market forecast

• 3D printer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3d printer market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., Autodesk Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc, General Electric Co., HP Inc., JINHUA WANHAO SPARE PARTS CO. LTD., Materialise NV, N3 Technologies Inc., Nano Dimension Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, voxeljet AG, XYZPRINTING Inc., YFC BonEagle ELECTRIC CO. LTD., and Zhejiang Flashforge 3D Technology Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



