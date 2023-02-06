The Global Pico Projectors Market is forecast to grow by $1,514.65 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0846934/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pico projectors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing integration of pico projectors in smartphones, decline in asp, and increasing adoption of LCOS technology in pico projectors.



The pico projectors market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Embedded

• Standalone



By Technology

• DLP

• LCOS

• LBS



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shift toward laser technology to improve pico projector performance as one of the prime reasons driving the pico projectors market growth during the next few years. Also, high adoption of embedded pico projectors and increasing spending on consumer electronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pico projectors market covers the following areas:

• Pico projectors market sizing

• Pico projectors market forecast

• Pico projectors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pico projectors market vendors that include AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the pico projectors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

