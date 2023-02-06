Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Size

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lannett Company, Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, and RLC Labs, Inc. among others, are some of the key players operating in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising cases of thyroid disorders, improved healthcare infrastructure and care quality, increase in awareness programs associated with thyroid disorders, and the growing strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and government organizations, are all expected to accelerate the growth of the thyroid gland disorder treatment industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the route of administration outlook, the oral segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the drug type, the levothyroxine drug segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period
Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hypothyroidism
  • Hyperthyroidism

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Levothyroxine
  • Liothyronine
  • Propylthiouracil
  • Imidazole-Based Compounds
  • Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oral
  • Intravenous Route
  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Wholesaler/Distributor
  • Retailer
  • Mail-Order Pharmacy
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

