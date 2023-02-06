Cellulose Market to Grow $305.08 Bn by 2026 with 4.2% CAGR | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights™ shares detailed information in its research report, titled “ Cellulose Market Size , Share and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The global cellulose market size is expected to foresee exponential growth exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2026. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing research and development activities to produce sustainable products and product innovation by the companies. The market is anticipated to reach $305.08 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, the market was worth $219.53 Billion in 2018 as per the findings of the report.

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cellulose-market-102062

Cellulose is insoluble in water and the majority of organic solvents. It shows good chemical stability, biocompatibility, mechanical properties, and hydrophilic and biodegradation properties. The structural and physical properties of cellulose have drawn significant attention for multiple applications, including films, packaging, paper, building and coating materials, advanced materials, food, drugs, and flexible electronics. Cellulose has long been used to make clothing products in the textile industry such as rayon, for which is manufactured from pulp or cellulose.

What does the Market Report Offer?

The cellulose market report offers an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the cellulose industry between 2019 and 2026.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information on several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 4.2 % 2026 Value Projection USD 305.08 Billion Base Year 2018 Cellulose Market Size in 2018 USD 219.53 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Cellulose Industry Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from Chemical Synthesis Industry in Asia-Pacific to Propel Growth Increasing Focus on Research & Development Activities Globally to Stoke Demand

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/cellulose-market-102062

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Daicel Corporation

Sigma Aldrich

DuPont De Nemours Company

Akzo Nobel

Ashland inc.

Celanese Corporation

International Paper

Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd.

Nylstar S.L.

FiberVisions Corporation

Invista

Bracell

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

FMC Biopolymer

Eastman Chemical Company

Rayonier Inc.

Lenzing AG

Other Key Players

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Strategies by the Companies to Boost Demand

According to Fortune Business Insights, the players are highly organized and trying to maintain their position in the fiercely competitive global marketplace. They are doing so by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and forging partnerships. For instance, in January 2020, the Anhui Guozhen Group announced its collaboration with Chemtex to develop an operational commercial plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol. According to the company, the upcoming plant is expected to be developed at the Anhui province of China with a yearly capacity of producing 50 KT cellulosic ethanol.

Drivers and Restraints:

Product Innovation to Surge Demand

Companies are coming up with developing innovative products owing to the wider application of cellulose. In addition to this, the development of novel cellulose-based products to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Sappi, a South African-based pulp & paper company, developed a bio-composite cellulose fiber that was derived from the forests to produce lightweight materials for automotive. According to the company, the lightweight biocomposite materials will enable the manufacturers to produce lightweight vehicles that will substantially decrease total carbon footprint reducing CO2 emissions.

Segmentation:

Pharmaceutical Segment to Gain Significantly

The segment pharmaceutical (By End-Use Industry) is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as the high adoption of cellulose as a dietary fiber source. The paper & pulp segment will witness exponential growth owing to the large manufacturing of paper-based products such as napkins, tissues, and wet wipes. Furthermore, the widespread effects of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 have propelled millions of people to practice safe and hygienic practices by adopting tissues and wet wipes largely. This will aid the market growth in the near future.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cellulose-market-102062

Regional Analysis:

Expansion of Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific to Aid Growth

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific will witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing demand from the construction, food, and chemical industry in the region. Moreover, large production of cellulose derivatives in countries such as India and China is likely to lead the market to generate high global cellulose market revenue in the forthcoming years.

North America is likely to experience significant growth during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as the high utilization of cellulose-based products in countries such as the U.S. The market in Europe will witness steady growth owing to the increasing demand for the product from the pharmaceutical industry between 2019 and 2026.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Cellulose Industry Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Derivative Type Commodity Cellulose Pulp Cellulose Fibers Cellulose Ethers Cellulose Esters Microcrystalline Cellulose Nanocellulose Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-Use Industry Textiles Food Chemical Synthesis Pharmaceuticals Construction Paper & Pulp Paints & Coatings Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cellulose-market-102062

Read Related Insights:

Concrete Admixtures Market Share and regional forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

Alkaline Battery Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: