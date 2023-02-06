The Global Workforce Management Software Market is forecast to grow by $2,307.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0819229/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the workforce management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by regulatory compliance, the increasing need to streamline HR functions, and the need for workforce diversity management.



The workforce management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By End-user

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of digital hr technology as one of the prime reasons driving the workforce management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of advanced workforce analytics and high utilization of social media will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the workforce management software market covers the following areas:

• Workforce management software market sizing

• Workforce management software market forecast

• Workforce management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workforce management software market vendors that include ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., Performly International Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the workforce management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0819229/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________