Worldwide Whiskey Market Size & Share Predicted to Hit Over USD 146.15 Billion by 2030, at 7.3% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Whiskey Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Malt, Wheat, Rye, Corn, and Others); By Type; By Quality; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global whiskey market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 146.15 Billion By 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 80.5 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030”

How Big is Whiskey Market? What is the Expected Size & Share of Whiskey in Global Market?

Report Overview

Whisky or whiskey is a distilled spirit made out of fermented grain mash, including rye, barley, corn, and wheat. Whisky is usually aged in wooden casks, which are made from oak and toasted. Several countries have imposed regulations that specify how whiskey is produced. There are various styles of whiskey, such as Irish whiskey, scotch, rye, bourbon, or Canadian whisky. These are used in numerous cocktail and shot recipes.

Some people enjoy straight whiskeys that are unmixed or mixed only with whiskey. Some add flavoring materials like sherry and fruit juices to their whiskey, while others add a splash of water. Changing consumer lifestyles and growing demand for whiskey products among the youth are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising shift from beer and wine to whiskey consumption is fueling the market demand.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Pernod Ricard

Red Brick Brewing

The Edrington

United Spirits

Accoloade Wines

Anchor Brewing

Beijing Red Star

Brown Forman

Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Asahi Group

Johnnie Walker

Diageo

Bass Brewery

Suntory Holding

William Grant

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

A surge in demand for blended whiskey and super-premium drinks is augmenting the market growth

Growing consumer spending capacity, and rising demand for blended whiskey and super-premium drinks in developed counties such as the U.S., France, UK., and Canada, are expected to propel the market growth. An increased number of nightclubs, pubs, restaurants, and distilleries globally is augmenting the growth of the whiskey industry. Also, drinking whiskey in a reasonable amount can provide positive health outcomes and also reduces the risk of heart disorders as well as the incidence of high or low blood pressure, which is anticipated to boost the demand for the whiskey market during the forecast period.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Introduction of new whiskey products to push the industry expansion

The rising number of innovations in whiskey products, including various flavors and product quality, is boosting the market growth. Also, the recently increased investments in the research and development of whiskey products, as well as increasing initiatives for promoting whiskey as a better source of protein with digestibility, are predicted to bolster the adoption of these products across the world.

The rapidly growing retail sector and the rise in the development of various online retailing portals, which encourage customers to purchase whiskey products are market trends enhancing its expansion. Furthermore, expanding the food service industry is expected to create new opportunities in the whiskey market in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

Wheat segment is likely to register the fastest growth

Based on product whiskey market segmentation, the wheat segment is growing at the fastest rate during the foreseen period owing to several properties of whiskey products from wheat, such as saporous products, lightness, and the availability of gentle sweetness in them. The spice element in the wheat product is comparably low as compared to a large number of secondary grains is anticipated to drive the segment growth over the foreseen period.

Premium segment held the major whiskey market share in 2021

On the basis of quality, the premium segment captured the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the segment growth include the growing demand for conventional drinks, a rise in consumer attention towards premium segment products, and a number of products offered by whiskey producers worldwide. In addition, the increasing club and pub-visiting population, along with demand for alcoholic beverages in genuine flavors, is estimated to fuel the segment demand.

Scotch whiskey segment accounted for the highest revenue share

In terms of type, the scotch whiskey segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the rising popularity of Scottish whiskey across the globe due to its taste, aroma, and texture. Also, the availability of scotch whiskey in both premium and the high-end premium segment has been favoring the product adoption and use in pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs in order to meet consumers’ needs.

Whiskey Market: Global Report Scope & Trends Analysis

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 146.15 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 83.28 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Pernod Ricard SA, Red Brick Brewing Company, The Edrington Group, United Spirits Ltd., Accoloade Wines, Anchor Brewing Company, Beijing Red Star Co., Brown Forman, Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory, Asahi Group Holding Ltd., Johnnie Walker, Diageo, Bass Brewery, Suntory Holding Ltd., and William Grant & Sons. Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Quality, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America region captured the greatest revenue share in 2021

Based on geography, the whiskey market in North America witnessed the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the anticipated period. The region’s growth can be attributed to the growing number of premium whiskey manufacturers and shortened timelines for authorization from federal and state regulatory authorities. Further, growing consumer trends towards the advancements in products and variations in their product ranges are driving the regional market growth.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth due to the rising consumer spending power coupled with the increasing adoption of western culture among youngsters, particularly in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. In addition, the rising focus of market players on expanding their business worldwide is expected to open growth opportunities in the whiskey market during the predicted period.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Diageo Plc unveiled that Johnnie Walker whiskey now would be available in paper bottles to curb the environmental impact caused by other types of packaging like plastic among others. The company also opted to sell its products in plastic-free bottles which are likely to be available in wood-pulp material packaging.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Whiskey market report based on product, type, quality, and region:

By Product Outlook

Malt

Wheat

Rye

Corn

Others

By Type Outlook

American Whiskey

Scotch Whiskey

Irish Whiskey

Canadian Whiskey

Others

By Quality Outlook

Premium

High-End Premium

Super Premium

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

