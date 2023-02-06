The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. Appoints Former Elizabeth Arden/Revlon Executive as CFO

Orlando, FL, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a provider of environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal, and recycling industries, announced the appointment of Joshua R. Wethington as Chief Financial Officer effective January 31, 2023. The appointment was made effective after SGTM’s successful January 2023 achievements that include: amending its period ended October 1, 2022 quarterly report, filing its FORM 10-12G, upgraded its mulch colorant division, and receiving VRM Biologik’s raw material to commence HumiSoil® production in the U.S.



Mr. Wethington brings over 25 years of financial, operational, and executive management experience from the Beauty Industry. His diverse background in strategy, business transformation, product development, acquisition(s) and treasury will provide experience to the executive team as SGTM expands product offerings into new business segments. As a leader with a strong background in employee engagement, Joshua has developed teams that have consistently demonstrated excellence in financial reporting, operations, and communication. Prior to joining SGTM, Mr. Wethington served as North Americas Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Elizabeth Arden, Revlon, and Hair Club for Men.

Mr. Wethington commented, "I am very excited to join SGTM. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people that I have already met in the Company, a strong brand portfolio, and an attractive new product that will transform the world’s ability to restore nutrients back to our soil. Having played a leadership role in large scale business situations and industries, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive material near term sales and margin expansion. I look forward to becoming part of the SGTM family and partnering with the team to build the business."

Tony Raynor, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Joshua is a seasoned financial executive with a strong financial background in global organizations. His hands on approach through our recent consulting engagement already resulted in material improvements to our financial and operational performance. We believe he is well-equipped to work with all members of our team having led finance organizations at Revlon and Elizabeth Arden. Joshua has earned a reputation as a strong, 'hands on' leader and an excellent collaborator. I’m really excited for the company to have Joshua onboard as we take the business to the next level."

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, including the soil amendment products: HumiSoil® and XLR8®, which are lumber products. The Company sells directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and wholesale distributors. The Company’s primary corporate objective is to provide a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has been historically sent to local landfills and disposal sites, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com or visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

